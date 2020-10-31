First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Position Increased by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

