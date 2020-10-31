First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,970.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.