FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) versus Sky Resort International (NASDAQ:SKYL) Critical Comparison

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FirstCash alerts:

94.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.0% of Sky Resort International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FirstCash and Sky Resort International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.16 $164.62 million $3.89 13.38 Sky Resort International N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Resort International.

Volatility and Risk

FirstCash has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Resort International has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstCash and Sky Resort International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Sky Resort International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68% Sky Resort International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FirstCash beats Sky Resort International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Sky Resort International

Sky Resort International Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to seek and identify a business opportunity. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, marketing, operation, and service of computerized minibars in the hospitality industry. The company was formerly known as Gold Billion Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Sky Resort International Limited in December 2017. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. Sky Resort International Limited is a subsidiary of Richcorp Holdings Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.