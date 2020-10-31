Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 31801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.42.

The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five9 from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Five9 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five9 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 909.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

