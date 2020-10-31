Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Raised to $200.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s current price.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

NYSE FVRR opened at $146.42 on Thursday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 500.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

