Flit Token Market Cap Reaches $401.38 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Flit Token has a total market capitalization of $401.38 and $67.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00399262 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,814.95 or 0.99570676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00017035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Flit Token Token Profile

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.