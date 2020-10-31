Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading 10% Higher

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.53. 208,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 366,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

The stock has a market cap of $194.60 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Analysts anticipate that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth $116,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fluent by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

