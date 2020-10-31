Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,105,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,079,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 120,776 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.