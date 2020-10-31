FNCB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

