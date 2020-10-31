FNCB Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.
Shares of FNCB stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.86.
FNCB Bancorp Company Profile
