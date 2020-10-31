Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $10.50

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

F opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 104,963 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,347,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 248,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

