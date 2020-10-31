Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

FCPT opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

