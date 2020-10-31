Frank C. Mencini Acquires 2,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 455.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

