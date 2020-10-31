Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) & Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Head-To-Head Review

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Eaton Vance pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eaton Vance pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton Vance has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

48.6% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Eaton Vance shares are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Franklin Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and Eaton Vance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.77 billion 1.61 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Eaton Vance $1.68 billion 4.06 $400.04 million $3.45 17.33

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Resources and Eaton Vance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 8 2 0 1.80 Eaton Vance 0 4 3 0 2.43

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus target price of $22.27, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Eaton Vance has a consensus target price of $45.43, indicating a potential downside of 24.02%. Given Franklin Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Franklin Resources is more favorable than Eaton Vance.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Resources and Eaton Vance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 14.15% 12.18% 8.77% Eaton Vance 16.56% 31.17% 9.51%

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton Vance has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eaton Vance beats Franklin Resources on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts. As of October 31, 2004, the company provided investment advisory or administration services to approximately 150 funds; approximately 1,300 separately managed individual and institutional accounts; and participated in approximately 40 retail-managed account broker/dealer programs. It markets and distributes shares of funds through a retail network of national and regional broker/dealers, banks, insurance companies, and financial planning firms. Eaton Vance Corp. was incorporated on January 29, 1981 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

