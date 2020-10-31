Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $736.17 million and a PE ratio of -17.23.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $339,893.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,363,412.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,234. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

