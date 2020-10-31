Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.07.

NYSE:FRO opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Frontline by 321.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 35,868.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

