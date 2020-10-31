FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FSBW. TheStreet raised shares of FS Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

FSBW stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

