FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.25-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.33.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.