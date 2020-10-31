FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.25-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.33.
FCN opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.23.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
