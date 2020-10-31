FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.25-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.33.

FCN opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

