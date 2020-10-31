Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FULT. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 330,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

