Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Insider Sells $33,660.00 in Stock

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,244 shares in the company, valued at $33,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GRTX opened at $8.19 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $203.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.
