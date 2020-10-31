Galliford Try plc (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $70.42

Galliford Try plc (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.42 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 73.02 ($0.95), with a volume of 421872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

A number of analysts have weighed in on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try plc (GFRD.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try plc (GFRD.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a market cap of $88.62 million and a P/E ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Galliford Try plc (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (47.70) (($0.62)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (49.90) (($0.65)) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Galliford Try plc will post 14149.1679253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galliford Try plc (GFRD.L) news, insider Andrew Duxbury purchased 22,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,814.40 ($25,887.64).

About Galliford Try plc (GFRD.L) (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments divisions. The Building division works with clients in the health, education and defense markets, and rail and aviation sectors, as well as serves commercial clients.

