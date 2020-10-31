Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GMDA opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.89. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

