Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Garmin by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Garmin by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 42,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

