Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Gaucho Group stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Gaucho Group has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

