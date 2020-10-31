Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $260.00 at Roth Capital

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $230.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $210.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average of $147.64. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $220.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Generac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Generac by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.