General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in General Electric were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 65,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of GE stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

