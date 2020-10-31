General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in General Electric were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 498.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after buying an additional 6,684,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in General Electric by 49.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,543,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,592,000 after buying an additional 4,128,838 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

