General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

