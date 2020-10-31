GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $868.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.89. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. On average, research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,399.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,854. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $19,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $18,835,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $13,757,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $13,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

