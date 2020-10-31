Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) were up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 2,357,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,659,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genprex Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNPX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genprex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Genprex by 78.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. David Loasby purchased a new position in Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genprex in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

