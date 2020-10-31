Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $90.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

