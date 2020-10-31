Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.