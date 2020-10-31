Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Shares Up 11.5%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. 6,779,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 5,591,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNW. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,031,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

