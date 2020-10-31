Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMICF opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Genworth MI Canada has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

