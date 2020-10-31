GINcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $15,663.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,826.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.02816940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.50 or 0.01905711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00399298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00888233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00422294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000141 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

