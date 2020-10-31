Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,037.00 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $2,748.00 and a 52 week high of $4,481.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,337.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,876.38.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

