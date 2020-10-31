Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

GBCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,841,000 after buying an additional 514,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,617,000 after buying an additional 435,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 326,196 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 280,510 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

