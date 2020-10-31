GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. DZ Bank cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,799.56 ($23.51).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,303.01 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,442.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,566.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11483.7700301 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Insiders bought a total of 3,240,765 shares of company stock worth $4,375,036,814 over the last quarter.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

