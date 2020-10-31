GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.21. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.98 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

