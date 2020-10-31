Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.42

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 29341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 349.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $308,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

