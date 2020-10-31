Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $64.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

GMED opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $67,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

