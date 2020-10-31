Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $64.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
GMED opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.
In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $67,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
