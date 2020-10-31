Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Golar LNG by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Golar LNG by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

