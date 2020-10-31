Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.35.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

