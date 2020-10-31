Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GSS opened at $4.06 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSS shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.