GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $995,400.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

