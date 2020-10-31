Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $20,600.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,528,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,105,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,115,970 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $245,513.40.

On Monday, October 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,633,897 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $605,796.31.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,366,884 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $300,714.48.

On Monday, October 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 132,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $29,150.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $73,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $115,920.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.19 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 25.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter.

GTE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

