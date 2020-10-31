Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

GSBC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

