Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$33.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$28.05.

TSE:GWO opened at C$27.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 17.02. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$18.88 and a one year high of C$35.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.56.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

