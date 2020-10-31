Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 246.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,094 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

