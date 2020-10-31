Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.